Dylan Dodd News: Rejoining big club
Atlanta is expected to recall Dodd from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Dodd was sent down to Triple-A on Sunday after pitching 1.2 scoreless innings for Atlanta across two appearances, and he's now due to return to the majors as a roster replacement for Daysbel Hernandez (finger). Dodd will presumably work in middle relief while in the majors.
