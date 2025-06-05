Menu
Dylan Dodd headshot

Dylan Dodd News: Rejoining big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2025

Atlanta is expected to recall Dodd from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Dodd was sent down to Triple-A on Sunday after pitching 1.2 scoreless innings for Atlanta across two appearances, and he's now due to return to the majors as a roster replacement for Daysbel Hernandez (finger). Dodd will presumably work in middle relief while in the majors.

Dylan Dodd
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
