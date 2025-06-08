Menu
Edwin Uceta headshot

Edwin Uceta News: Earns fifth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 8, 2025 at 11:48pm

Uceta (5-1) didn't allow a baserunner across two scoreless innings with three strikeouts to earn the win Sunday against the Marlins.

Uceta struggled in his appearance Friday, allowing two earned runs on three hits while recording just one out. However, he bounced back Sunday and generated an impressive six swinging strikes on only 25 total pitches while also picking up his fifth win of the season. Uceta has a 4.88 ERA on the campaign, but he has turned in a scoreless effort in seven of his last eight appearances.

Edwin Uceta
Tampa Bay Rays
