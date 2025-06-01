Elias Diaz News: Sitting again Sunday

Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Diaz will take a seat for the second day in a row while Martin Maldonado receives another start behind the dish. Since he's still started six of the Padres' last 10 games overall, Diaz appears to be the team's preferred catching option, though that hasn't meant much for fantasy purposes. Diaz closed May with just six hits in 45 at-bats (.133 average) over his final 16 games of the month.