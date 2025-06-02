Elly De La Cruz News: Going on bereavement list Wednesday

De La Cruz will be placed on the bereavement list after Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Pat Brennan of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

De La Cruz's older sister passed away Saturday, so he will be given time away from the club. It's not clear how long he might be away, but by rule, he must miss a minimum of three games while on the bereavement list. With that in mind, De La Cruz appears in line to miss the Reds' entire three-game series versus the Diamondbacks this weekend.