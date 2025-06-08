Elly De La Cruz News: Remains in lineup for series finale

De La Cruz will start at shortstop and bat third in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

After the recent passing of his sister, De La Cruz had been expected to be placed on the bereavement list prior to Friday's series opener versus Arizona, but the Reds never made an official transaction. The star shortstop wasn't on Friday's lineup card while he was away from the team, but after that game was suspended, he came off the bench when it resumed Saturday before going 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in Saturday's regularly scheduled contest.