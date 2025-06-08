Menu
Emmanuel Clase News: Captures 14th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 8, 2025 at 9:47pm

Clase earned the save in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Astros, allowing two hits in a scoreless ninth.

Clase worked around back-to-back singles to Yainer Diaz and Jake Meyers to come away with the save, needing just 12 pitches (six strikes) to do so. Clase has converted 10 straight save opportunities, with his last blown save taking place April 20 against the Pirates. He has yielded just one earned run since the beginning of May and has a 3.54 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 30:5 K:BB across 28 innings this season.

Emmanuel Clase
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
