Emmanuel Rodriguez Injury: Goes on Triple-A IL

Rodriguez was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A St. Paul on Monday with a right hip injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

It's yet another injury for Rodriguez, who has yet to play 100 games in a season as a professional due to various injuries. The talented 22-year-old has slashed .232/.400/.392 with four home runs and six stolen bases in 39 contests with St. Paul this season.