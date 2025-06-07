Menu
Emmet Sheehan Injury: Builds up to 57 pitches

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 7, 2025

Sheehan threw three innings, allowing one run on two hits and a walk while striking out four in a rehab appearance with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Sheehan made his second appearance with Oklahoma City and his third rehab outing in total. He stayed steady at three innings of work but continued to look impressive. Sheehan has allowed only four hits across eight innings, paired with a 14:1 K:BB in three rehab starts. He'll likely need two additional rehab appearances before being activated.

