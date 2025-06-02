Emmet Sheehan Injury: Shines in first two rehab starts

Sheehan (elbow) struck out five batters and allowed two hits and no walks over three scoreless innings in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

On the comeback trail following his May 2024 Tommy John surgery, Sheehan was cleared to kick off his rehab assignment last Monday. After striking out five batters over two perfect innings in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League in his first rehab outing, Sheehan shifted his assignment to Oklahoma City and was unfazed by the jump in competition. He induced 10 swings and misses on his 39 pitches Sunday and retired the first eight batters of the day, with the only damage against him being a bloop single and an infield single. Sheehan will likely need at least two more rehab starts to get fully stretched back out for a starting role, and if he continues to excel in his subsequent outings in the minors, he could garner consideration for a spot in the Dodgers' six-man rotation once he's activated from the 60-day injured list.