Endy Rodriguez Injury: Leaves with trainer
Rodriguez was removed from Friday's game against the Phillies due to right elbow discomfort, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez seemingly tweaked his elbow after throwing a ball to second base while warming up for the second inning. The severity of his injury remains unknown, but the Pirates will take a look at him and should provide some details in the near future.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now