Endy Rodriguez Injury: Leaves with trainer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 6, 2025 at 5:57pm

Rodriguez was removed from Friday's game against the Phillies due to right elbow discomfort, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez seemingly tweaked his elbow after throwing a ball to second base while warming up for the second inning. The severity of his injury remains unknown, but the Pirates will take a look at him and should provide some details in the near future.

