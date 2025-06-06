Eric Lauer News: Collects second win of 2025

Lauer (2-1) earned the win in Friday's 6-4 victory over the Twins, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two across 2.1 scoreless innings.

Lauer entered at the beginning of the bottom of the third inning after opener Paxton Schultz gave up three runs through the first two frames. The veteran southpaw was able to keep the Twins off the board during his extended relief appearance, and he got enough run support from the Toronto batters to come away with a win. The 30-year-old has a 2.08 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB across 26 innings this season. He's tentatively slated to make his next start or bulk-relief appearance against the Cardinals on the road next week.