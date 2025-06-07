Erik Sabrowski Injury: Throws scoreless inning Friday
Sabrowski (elbow) walked one and struck out one over a hitless and scoreless inning for Double-A Akron on Friday,
Friday's rehab outing was the third for Sabrowski, who made two previous appearances for the Guardians' affiliate in the Arizona Complex League. The left-hander has walked five and struck out three in two innings while on his rehab assignment. Sabrowski's been dealing with left elbow inflammation since the start of spring training.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now