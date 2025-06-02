Erik Swanson News: Picks up win in season debut

Swanson (1-0) recorded the win Sunday over the A's, giving up one run on one hit in one inning of relief. He struck out one.

Activated from the 60-day IL earlier in the day after recovering from a forearm issue, Swanson entered the game in the top of the eighth inning with the Blue Jays down 3-2 and had trouble finding the plate. In addition to allowing a leadoff single to Willie MacIver, he uncorked a wild pitch and plunked Denzel Clarke with a 91.1 mph fastball before finally escaping the frame with minimal damage. Swanson then found himself in line for the win when Addison Barger launched a go-ahead, three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth. The right-hander could eventually work his way into a high-leverage role, but Sunday's performance suggests Swanson still has some rust to shake off first.