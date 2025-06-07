Eugenio Suarez News: Belts 17th home run

Suarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 13-1 loss to Cincinnati.

Suarez supplied the Diamondbacks' only run in Saturday's blowout with a solo home run off Nick Martinez in the second inning. It was Suarez's 17th home run of the season, which is tied with Pete Crow-Armstrong for fourth most in the National League. Suarez is slashing .233/.309/.509 with one steal, 13 doubles and 47 RBI across 262 plate appearances this season.