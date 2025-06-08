Eury Perez Injury: All set for season debut

Perez (elbow) remains on track to return from the 60-day injured list to start Monday's contest on the road against the Pirates, Brian Murphy of MLB.com reports.

Perez is geared up to take the mound after missing the entirety of the 2024 season and the first two-plus months of 2025 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent last April. The right-hander produced a 1.99 ERA while striking out 27 batters over 22.2 innings in eight appearances between Single-A Jupiter and Triple-A Jacksonville during his minor-league rehab assignment. Perez will face off against a Pirates lineup that has averaged 2.57 runs per game over seven contests so far in June.