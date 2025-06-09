Eury Perez Injury: Reinstated from IL

Perez (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list ahead of Monday's game against the Pirates.

Perez has fully recovered from Tommy John surgery that caused him to miss the entire 2024 season and the first two-plus months of 2025. He finished his rehab assignment with Triple-A Jacksonville, and across three outings he posted a 2.13 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 12.2 innings. Perez had a 5-6 record across 19 starts with the Marlins during the 2023 regular season with a 3.15 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 108:31 K:BB across 91.1 innings. Connor Gillispie was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville and Ryan Weathers (lat) was placed on the 60-day IL in order to make room on the 26-man roster for Perez.