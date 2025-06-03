Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evan Carter headshot

Evan Carter News: Pulled early in return from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 3, 2025 at 10:25pm

Carter went 0-for-1 in Tuesday's 5-1 loss against the Rays.

Carter (quadriceps) returned from the injured list Tuesday but was lifted after just one at-bat, as Sam Haggerty pinch-hit for him when a left-hander entered the game. The former has had a tough time finding his rhythm at the plate in 2025, slashing .176/.263/.265 with just one extra-base hit over 12 games in the big leagues. The Rangers have underwhelmed this season and would greatly benefit if the 22-year-old could recapture his 2023 form, when he flashed a 1.058 OPS over 23 games.

Evan Carter
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now