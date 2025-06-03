Evan Carter News: Returns from injured list

The Rangers reinstated Carter (quadriceps) from the 10-day injured list, and he's starting in center field and batting eighth Tuesday against the Rays.

Carter has been sidelined since May 16 due to a Grade 2 quadriceps strain, but he's ready to rejoin the Rangers after a three-game rehab stint with Triple-A Round Rock. The 23-year-old has played in just 11 big-league games so far this season and is batting .182 (6-for-33) with a home run and three stolen bases.