Evan Carter News: Three hits, homer in win

Carter went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and a double in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Nationals.

Carter opened the scoring in the second inning with his first of three hits on the day, a 382-foot blast off Trevor Williams to put the Rangers up 2-0. It was an encouraging showing from the 22-year-old Carter, who went just 1-for-9 in his first four games since returning from the IL. Overall, Carter's slashing .217/.280/.370 with two homers, five RBI, six runs scored and three stolen bases across 50 plate appearances this year.