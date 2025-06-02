Ezequiel Tovar Injury: Exits early Monday

Tovar was removed from Monday's game against the Marlins during the eighth inning for an undisclosed reason, Christian Saez of TheDNVR.com reports.

It's unclear at this time whether Tovar suffered an injury at some point earlier in the matchup. Orlando Arcia, who started at third base, bumped over to shortstop and Ryan McMahon moved to the hot corner as a result. The Rockies should have more information on Tovar's status after the game.