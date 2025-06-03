Ezequiel Tovar Injury: Out until at least Friday

Tovar (oblique) will not return to the Rockies' lineup until at least Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Tovar tweaked his left oblique in Monday's game versus the Marlins and has been ruled out through the Rockies' off day Thursday. The shortstop will continue to be treated and evaluated over the next few days before a decision is made on whether he'll require a trip to the 10-day injured list. Orlando Arcia is filling in at shortstop for the Rockies on Tuesday.