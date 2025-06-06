Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Ezequiel Tovar headshot

Ezequiel Tovar Injury: Placed on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 7, 2025 at 8:00am

The Rockies placed Tovar (oblique) on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to June 3.

Tovar injured his left oblique Monday and hasn't appeared in a game since, and he will now require a stint on the injured list. The Rockies selected Ryan Ritter's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday to provide some depth at the shortstop position. Tovar is slashing .258/.301/.406 with three homers in 138 plate appearances this season.

Ezequiel Tovar
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now