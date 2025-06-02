Fantasy Baseball
Ezequiel Tovar headshot

Ezequiel Tovar Injury: Removed as precaution

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 2, 2025 at 6:51pm

Tovar was pulled from Monday's game against Miami as a precaution after feeling discomfort in his left side, Kevin Henry of the Denver Gazettereports.

Manager Warren Schaeffer noted after the game that Tovar "felt something in his body," per Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com, and it was later clarified that Tovar experienced discomfort on his left side. Despite this, the 23-year-old stated that he should be available for the second game of the series Tuesday.

Ezequiel Tovar
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
