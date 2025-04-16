Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Francisco Alvarez headshot

Francisco Alvarez Injury: Will be fine after HBP scare

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday that Alvarez is "fine" after having to exit Tuesday's rehab game with Double-A Binghamton following a hit by pitch on his surgically repaired left hand, SNY.tv reports.

Alvarez initially stayed in the game after being plunked but was eventually removed. However, he has evidently checked out fine and the incident shouldn't alter when he will be activated for his season debut, which will be soon. Alvarez had surgery back in early March on a fractured hamate bone in his left hand.

Francisco Alvarez
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now