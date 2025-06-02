Frankie Montas Injury: Covers three frames in rehab start

Montas (lat) struck out three batters and allowed two earned runs on two hits and two walks over three innings Thursday for High-A Brooklyn in his second rehab start.

Montas, who is working his way back from a high-grade lat strain, tossed 49 pitches (28 strikes) Thursday and is expected to require at least two more appearances in the minors before becoming an option for the New York rotation around the middle of June. The 32-year-old is scheduled to make his third minor-league appearance Tuesday, this time moving up to Triple-A Syracuse after his prior two outings came with Brooklyn.