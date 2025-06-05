Freddy Fermin News: Swats second homer

Fermin went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a 7-5 win over the Cardinals in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader.

Fermin's playing time has declined to begin June. He's hit safely in the last six games where he's received a plate appearance, but his effort in Thursday's nightcap was his first with multiple hits since May 6. The catcher is at a .255/.301/.340 slash line with two homers, eight RBI, 11 runs scored and three doubles over 114 plate appearances. If he can't turn things around with the bat, he'll likely continue to be confined to a backup role as Salvador Perez continues to be capable of working behind the plate as a starter.