Gabriel Moreno Injury: On bench again Sunday

Moreno (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Moreno is on the bench for a second straight day after he departed Friday's contest after being struck in the right hand by a wild pitch. The 25-year-old already had X-rays come back negative and should continue to be considered day-to-day, with Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona relaying that Moreno will be available to back up Jose Herrera on Sunday. Moreno could make his return to the starting nine as soon as the Diamondbacks' next game Monday versus the Mariners.