Garrett Crochet headshot

Garrett Crochet News: Nabs win in uneven performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 7, 2025

Crochet (6-4) earned the win against the Yankees on Saturday, allowing five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out nine batters over six innings.

The five earned runs were a season-worst mark for Crochet, but he still managed to walk away with a victory thanks to a potent Boston offense. Much of the damage against the southpaw was inflicted by Austin Wells, who tagged Crochet for a three-run homer in the second inning and a run-scoring double in the fourth. Despite the damage to his ERA, Crochet impressed by inducing 15 whiffs and racking up nine punchouts, including three strikeouts of Aaron Judge. Crochet has fanned 32 batters across his past three starts and leads the majors with 110 punchouts on the season.

Garrett Crochet
Boston Red Sox
