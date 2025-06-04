Fantasy Baseball
Garrett McDaniels headshot

Garrett McDaniels Injury: On rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

McDaniels (biceps) was sent to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday to continue his rehab assignment.

McDaniels made three appearances with the rookie-level Arizona Complex League Angels, allowing two runs (one earned) with a 7:3 K:BB over 4.1 frames. The lefty reliever has been out for more than a month with biceps tendinitis, but his activation from the 15-day injured list should come soon.

Garrett McDaniels
Los Angeles Angels
