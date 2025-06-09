Garrett McDaniels News: Activated and DFA'd by Angels

The Angels activated McDaniels (biceps) from the 15-day injured list and designated him for assignment Monday.

McDaniels is over the biceps injury that sent him to the IL in early May, but the Angels have decided not to add him back to their active roster. The Rule 5 pick will be available for other teams to claim via waivers, but if he clears he must be offered back to the Dodgers for $50,000.