Gavin Williams News: Fans six in win

Williams (5-3) yielded two unearned runs on one hit and two walks over 6.2 innings, striking out six and earning a win over the Angels.

Williams fired six scoreless frames before the Angels finally plated a pair of runs in the seventh inning. Both runs scored after he was removed from the game but were unearned due to a fielding error by Gabriel Arias. Williams threw 60 of 103 pitches for strikes but generated only 11 whiffs. He threw a season-high 109 pitches in his previous outing. Williams dropped his ERA to 3.79 with a shaky 66:34 K:BB through 59.1 frames. His next start is projected to be a home matchup with the Astros.