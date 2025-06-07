Gavin Williams News: Turns in quality start
Williams took a no-decision after he allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five in six innings during Saturday's 5-3, extra-inning loss to the Astros
Williams continues to do a good job at limiting hits in his starts, surrendering five or fewer in six straight. Walks have been the thing to hurt the 25-year-old this season as he walked multiple batters Saturday for the 11th time in 13 starts. The strikeout numbers look good with a 9.8 K/9, but the right-hander will likely need to cut down on the free passes in order to maintain his current ERA of 3.86.
