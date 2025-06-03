Fantasy Baseball
George Soriano

George Soriano News: Returns to majors

RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

The Marlins recalled Soriano from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

The right-hander spent most of May in the minors but will rejoin the Marlins on Tuesday with Max Meyer (hip) heading to the injured list. Soriano has an 8.35 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB across 18.1 major-league innings this year and should fill a low-leverage relief role.

George Soriano
Miami Marlins
