George Soriano News: Returns to majors

The Marlins recalled Soriano from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

The right-hander spent most of May in the minors but will rejoin the Marlins on Tuesday with Max Meyer (hip) heading to the injured list. Soriano has an 8.35 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 19:11 K:BB across 18.1 major-league innings this year and should fill a low-leverage relief role.