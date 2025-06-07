George Soriano News: Sent to Triple-A
The Marlins optioned Soriano to Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday.
Soriano was called up from Jacksonville on Tuesday and got into one game while he was with Miami, allowing one run on four hits while striking out two batters over two innings against Tampa Bay on Friday. The righty reliever will now return to the minors to make room on the Marlins' roster for Connor Gillispie, who was recalled in a corresponding move.
