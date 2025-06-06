George Valera News: Back from knee injury

Valera (knee) was reinstated from Triple-A Columbus' 7-day injured list Tuesday, SI.com reports.

The 24-year-old missed the start of the season while recovering from a ruptured patellar tendon, but he's been fully cleared after completing a 10-game rehab assignment with the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. Valera had a .789 OPS with 17 homers in 90 contests for Columbus last year, and he's gone 0-for-5 with a walk and three strikeouts in his first three Triple-A games of 2025.