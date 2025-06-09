Gio Urshela Injury: Starting rehab stint soon

Urshela (hamstring) is expected to be sent out on a minor-league rehab assignment later in the week, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Urshela, who was placed on the 10-day injured list May 23 due to a left hamstring strain, is set to begin a rehab stint with Triple-A Las Vegas. It's been just over two weeks since his last game action, so he should only need a handful of at-bats in the minors before the team feels comfortable activating him.