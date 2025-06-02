Gleyber Torres News: Productive in easy win
Torres went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 13-1 win over the White Sox.
Torres was productive from the No. 2 spot in the lineup, though he and every other Detroit player was overshadowed by No. 3 hitter Kerry Carpenter, who crushed three home runs. This was also the 2025 debut for Parker Meadows, who missed the first 60 contests while recovering from a nerve issue. Meadows batted first and delivered a double, a triple, a stolen base and three runs scored. If Torres remains sandwiched between Meadows and Carpenter, his fantasy output and the Tigers' offense overall could both trend upward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now