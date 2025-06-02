Fantasy Baseball
Gunnar Hoglund

Gunnar Hoglund Injury: Lands on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

Hoglund was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday due to a left hip impingement.

Hoglund was torched for eight runs on 10 hits in his previous start Saturday, though it's unclear if he suffered the injury during this outing or if this is an issue he's been dealing with for some time. Elvis Alvarado was promoted to the big leagues in one of the team's corresponding moves, but another move is presumably in the works considering Alvarado hasn't made a start this year.

Gunnar Hoglund
Sacramento Athletics

