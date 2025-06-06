Heliot Ramos News: Racks up three hits in win

Ramos went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Friday's 5-4 extra-inning win over Atlanta.

Ramos has gone 15-for-41 (.366) with four extra-base hits, six RBI and seven runs scored over his last 10 games. He has four multi-hit efforts in that span after Friday's performance, though he was caught stealing in this contest. The outfielder is up to a .296/.363/.492 slash line with 11 home runs, 33 RBI, 41 runs scored, 12 doubles, one triple and five steals on eight attempts over 62 games. If Ramos continues to hit well, he'll remain atop the Giants' order.