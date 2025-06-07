Henry Davis News: Homers in Friday's win

Davis went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-4 win over the Phillies.

The backstop entered the game in the top of the second inning after Endy Rodriguez injured his elbow throwing the ball to second base during warmups, and Davis took advantage of the opportunity by lofting an Alan Rangel slider down the left-field line and just over the wall in the fourth inning. Davis' bat began to wake up in late May, and over his last 10 games he's batting .258 (8-for-31) with two doubles, two homers, four runs and six RBI. With Joey Bart (concussion) still on the shelf and Rodriguez potentially headed back to the IL as well, Davis could be in line for a heavy workload in the short term.