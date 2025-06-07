Henry Davis News: Smacks another homer
Davis went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-1 win over Philadelphia.
Davis gave the Pirates the lead for good in the seventh inning, when he took Ranger Suarez deep to left-center field for a solo homer. Davis has gone long in back-to-back games for the first time in his career, and he has been hot at the plate of late with a .300 batting average (12-for-40) with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over his last 13 games. He'll continue to see a heavy workload as the Pirates' top catcher with Joey Bart (concussion) and Endy Rodriguez (elbow) both on the injured list.
