Heriberto Hernandez News: Three hits in Sunday's loss

Hernandez went 3-for-3 with a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Rays.

Getting the start at DH and batting eighth, Hernandez produced the first three-hit performance of his brief MLB career. The 25-year-old has gone 6-for-11 over the last four games with two RBI and only one strikeout, but he's still looking for his first big-league extra-base hit. Hernandez's last two starts have come against right-handed pitching, a good sign for his chances of sticking around on the roster, but his playing time will likely decline once Kyle Stowers (hand) get healthy.