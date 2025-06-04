Hunter Bigge Injury: Asymptomatic, but not throwing
Bigge (lat) is no longer feeling soreness but remains shut down from throwing, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Bigge had a setback with his right lat strain two weeks ago, so the Rays are taking things more slowly this time around. The right-handed reliever should be cleared to throw before long and eventually start a rehab assignment. Bigge has been sidelined since early May.
