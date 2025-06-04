Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hunter Bigge headshot

Hunter Bigge Injury: Asymptomatic, but not throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2025

Bigge (lat) is no longer feeling soreness but remains shut down from throwing, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bigge had a setback with his right lat strain two weeks ago, so the Rays are taking things more slowly this time around. The right-handed reliever should be cleared to throw before long and eventually start a rehab assignment. Bigge has been sidelined since early May.

Hunter Bigge
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now