Hunter Brown News: Walks pile up in no-decision

Brown settled for a no-decision after allowing one run on four hits and five walks while striking out nine in 5.1 innings of work during Saturday's 5-3 win over the Guardians in 10 innings.

For a second straight start, the free passes piled up for Brown. After walking a season-high five batters Saturday, the 26-year-old has walked nine batters in his last 11.1 innings. Despite the recent run of free passes, Brown still has a career-best 2.8 BB/9 across 79 innings this year. The right-hander has allowed one or fewer runs in nine of his past 11 starts, bringing his season-long ERA down to an impressive 1.82.