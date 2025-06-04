Hunter Goodman News: Goes deep again

Goodman went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and a double in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.

Goodman has caught fire in Miami. His go-ahead, solo blast in the eighth inning Tuesday was his third home run in two games, leading the Rockies to their first series win of 2025. Shockingly, despite his home park being Coors Field, eight of Goodman's 10 home runs this year have come on the road. That's led to an impressive .908 road OPS and a disappointing .682 OPS at home. Goodman is slashing .277/.325/.477 with 23 extra-base hits and 35 RBI through 59 games.