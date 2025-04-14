Hyeseong Kim News: Thriving in minors

Through 65 plate appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City, Kim is slashing .293/.359/.603 with three home runs, seven doubles, a triple, 16 runs, 13 RBI and four stolen bases.

After signing Kim to a three-year, $12.5 million contract in early January, the Dodgers opted to have the Korean infielder begin his professional career in the minors. Kim has taken the assignment in stride, as he's collected at least one hit in 11 of his 14 contests with OKC so far. Kim isn't projected to be much of a power hitter in the majors, but he's defied that expectation of late, smashing three home runs -- including a 462-footer -- over his past three games. There was always a strong likelihood that Kim would see the majors this season, and his time could come relatively soon if he continues to succeed against minor-league pitching.