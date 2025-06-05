Ian Happ News: Powers offense Thursday

Happ went 3-for-6 with a double, a home run and four RBI in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Nationals.

Happ was an excellent table setter Thursday as he extended his modest hitting streak to three games. The leadoff hitter also popped his fourth home run of the season in the sixth inning with a runner on. Happ is starting to heat up with a .294 batting average over his last eight games, and he figures to keep producing useful stats from the top of Chicago's potent lineup.