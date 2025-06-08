Menu
Isaac Collins headshot

Isaac Collins News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 8, 2025

Collins is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

The switch-hitting Collins had started in each of the Brewers' previous three games against right-handed pitching, but he'll give way to Jake Bauers in left field while San Diego sends righty Ryan Bergert to the hill in the series finale. Collins has gotten off to a nice start to June, going 3-for-7 with a home run, six walks and four RBI in five games.

Isaac Collins
Milwaukee Brewers
