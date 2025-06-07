Isaac Mattson News: Recalled by Pittsburgh

The Pirates recalled Mattson from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.

Mattson has appeared in three games for the Pirates this season, but he has spent most of the year in Triple-A, where he has a 2.42 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, four saves and a 27:6 K:BB across 22.1 innings. He'll take the spot in the Pirates' bullpen vacated by Joey Wentz, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.