Jac Caglianone News: Added to major-league roster
The Royals selected Caglianone's contract from Triple-A Omaha on Monday.
Caglianone's promotion is official and he will make his major-league debut Tuesday in St. Louis. The 22-year-old earned a call-up after slashing .322/.389/.593 with 15 home runs and two stolen bases over 50 games between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Omaha. Caglianone is expected to see most of his playing time in right field for the Royals, but he can also handle first base.
