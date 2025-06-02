Fantasy Baseball
Jac Caglianone headshot

Jac Caglianone News: Added to major-league roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2025

The Royals selected Caglianone's contract from Triple-A Omaha on Monday.

Caglianone's promotion is official and he will make his major-league debut Tuesday in St. Louis. The 22-year-old earned a call-up after slashing .322/.389/.593 with 15 home runs and two stolen bases over 50 games between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Omaha. Caglianone is expected to see most of his playing time in right field for the Royals, but he can also handle first base.

Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
